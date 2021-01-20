Canada: Sollum Tech harvests first winter-produced greenhouse peppers

Sollum Technologies has announced that Allegro Acres, located in Kingsville Ontario, harvested the first greenhouse crop of winter-produced peppers using LED lighting technology in Canada.

Working in collaboration with the Harrow Research Center of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, as well as with the support of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), attests to the benefits of the smart lighting solution and its application on a large scale, according to the press release.

Red, yellow and orange commercial-grade peppers were planted in October and harvested in December, with ninety percent of them extra-large in size, then shipped to grocery stores.

Sollum’s technology definitely contributed to a successful winter crop from the get-go, according to Gene Ingratta, President of Allegro Acres.

“Sollum’s smart LED technology has been very reassuring and comforting throughout the process because we know that every day when we wake up, we can now control everything that’s going on in our greenhouse.”

As awareness of sustainable agricultural development practices is on the rise, Leah Lawrence, SDTC President and CEO said: “The results of this initiative are an excellent example of cleantech innovation and its application in sustainable agricultural practices and the creation of local and ethical economies.”

“SDTC is proud to invest in a company like Sollum, using innovative technologies to advance local food sustainability.”

Sollum Technologies' President and CEO Louis Brun agreed that the results at Allegro Acres bode well for the future of local food production in greenhouses around the world.

“This Canadian first with Allegro Acres is a great milestone for the greenhouse industry and confirms the commercial potential of our smart LED solution,” he said.

“Harvesting high-quality greenhouse peppers in winter and on such a large scale is a stepping-stone on which we can build to develop additional light recipes for increasingly diverse crops.”

"Our Government is committed to ensuring that Canadian cleantech start-ups have the support and conditions to become world leaders so that people everywhere can benefit from the most innovative ‘made in Canada’ technologies,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

This crop is one of many to come, as Allegro Acres will continue to harvest peppers during the current winter period, according to the press release.