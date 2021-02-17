Webinar to discuss innovations in fresh produce supply chain - FreshFruitPortal.com

A webinar next week by Horti ASIA will discuss how innovation will transform the fresh produce supply chain.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are a challenging food category because of the very short lifespan. The supply chain is facing unique challenges from pre-harvest to post-harvest as its yields and quality dependent upon factors beyond human control, such as weather and crop diseases.

Discover how innovation will transform the fresh produce supply chain at the Horti ASIA digital talks #5 on Feb. 24.

The two speakers for the webinar are Daniel Manriquez Becerra, Director of Research and Development and Leader of Innovation for Latin America at AgroFresh, and Jacinto Trigo Bazzano, Regional Director LATAM for Compac, which is part of Tomra Fresh Food.

Manriquez Becerra is a researcher with more than 20 years of experience in the post-harvest area of fruits, vegetables, and flowers, both in the public and private sectors.

Throughout his career, he has participated in a series of research projects at a basic and applied level in multiple crops. As well as has published a series of scientific and extension articles in the area of post-harvest of fresh products. He is also a visiting professor at different universities in Chile and abroad.

Trigo Bazzano leads the Latin American team, with a wide presence in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, from his headquarters for the region located in Santiago de Chile.

He obtained his Industrial Engineering degree in Uruguay and then his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Argentina. He has more than 10 years in the fruit and vegetable sector, mainly in the Latin American market.

The webinar will be moderated and co-hosted by FreshFruitPortal.com.

To register, click here.