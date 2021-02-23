Cocaine worth $259M found in boxes of bananas from Colombia

U.K.: Cocaine worth $259m found in banana boxes sent from Colombia
Ten people have been arrested in North London in relation to the seizure of approximately 2.3 metric tons (5,070 pounds) of cocaine imported to the U.K. in a consignment of bananas from Colombia.
The seizure – believed to be one of the largest ever in the UK – was part of an investigation led by the joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Service’s Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).
Those arrested, all men aged 21-56, were detained by OCP officers on Feb. 18 at two addresses in North London after taking delivery of 41 pallets into which the cocaine had been loaded.
The drugs – potentially worth £184 million ($259 million) had it been sold on UK streets – had already been removed by Border Force officers at Portsmouth International Port on Feb. 14.
The container had arrived on a cargo ship from Colombia the day before, and was masquerading as a legitimate consignment of bananas.