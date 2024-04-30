The Dominican Republic expects a boost in mango production

Local mango producers in the Dominican Republic say they’re expecting a 15% increase in production this season in comparison to 2023. The boost is accredited to the government's support and work done by private organizations.

German Báez, the President of the island’s Banilejo Mango Producers Association (Abapromango), says exports will increase by 39,000 tons, and reach a combined total of 96,000 including local consumption. Exports will reach various countries including the United States, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and Panama.

The Dominican Republic is widely known for producing different mango varieties for export and local consumption, including Mingolo, Crema de Oro, Keitt, Kent, Palmer, Parvin, Madam Francés, and one of the sweetest mangoes, Banilejo.

Due to the political crisis, there’s a lack of Haitian Francis mango in the market this season. The Dominican Republic is currently stepping in to fill the gap by increasing fruit production and planting its own Francis mangos. Exports of this variety are expected to start as early as next year.

The country is mostly known for its exports of sugar cane, coffee, cocoa, and tobacco. However, there has been a notable resurgence in the cultivation of mango, avocado, pineapple, melon, and banana, which have become the primary export products, mainly targeting North American and European markets.

For the first time in 13 years, the Dominican Republic surpassed Haiti in mango exports to the U.S. with 8,550 metric tons (MT) shipped in 2022, according to the National Mango Board. Last year, Minister of Agriculture Limber Cruz also announced that the country’s production had gone up 64% in comparison to 2019.

The country’s biggest market partners are the United States, Netherlands, and France.

