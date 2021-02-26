California avocado forecast cut but promotable volumes still expected

The California Avocado Commission has updated the forecast for its fiscal year 2020-21 to 292 million pounds, which is an eight percent reduction from its pre-season crop estimate and in the range of an average size crop.

Fall and winter weather events including heavy winds resulted in the slight forecast change, with the reduction occurring in the pre-season months.

California avocado peak season is expected during a 15-week period from late April through August, with available volume before and after the peak period.

“We are anticipating an excellent season in 2021, with promotable volume and a full complement of creative California avocado marketing support starting in the spring,” said Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission vice president marketing.

To support this year’s harvest, the Commission plans to continue the advertising campaign “the best avocados have California in them”, targeting avocado shoppers in California and the west.

Most media support will start in March, including audio and out-of-home advertising as well as digital programming, which includes digital “television” via Hulu and YouTube.

Social media is an integrated component of CAC’s marketing, amplifying the reach and engagement of seasonal programs and continuing brand enthusiasts’ interest year-round.

The Commission takes a hands-on approach to social content, being sensitive to the social and political climate while engaging consumers and communicating key messaging such as California avocado availability.

Brand advocates, including registered dietitians, chefs and bloggers reach targeted consumers in their areas of influence on their own social channels and websites, on CAC’s social channels and the recently redesigned CaliforniaAvocado.com.

Customized retail and foodservice promotions with targeted customers in the west as well as in other parts of the country continue to be key components of the Commission.