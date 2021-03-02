Costa Rican banana exports set record in 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Costa Rican banana exports hit a record value of $1.12 billion in 2020, according to The National Banana Corporation of Costa Rica (Corbana).

In 2019 the country generated returns of $1.105 billion, the association said. Volumes rose by 7 percent from 120.7 million boxes to 129.6 million.

Due to the Covid-19 border closures, the sector had to adapt and ship to new markets, as well as to traditional destinations, but at a lower price.

"The data shows the commitment of the national banana sector to seek new markets and new options to place the fruit, but above all to protect thousands of jobs that translate into welfare for a region lacking job opportunities," said Corbana's general manager, Jorge Sauma.

According to the general manager, among the factors that influenced the achievement of these historic figures were the good weather conditions in the country, in contrast to a reduction in the supply of fruit from Honduras and Guatemala due to the devastating effects of the hurricanes.

In addition, another factor that contributed to the increase in banana sales was the reduction in prices in order to place the entire fruit.

"Here, volume prevailed over price, but the most important thing was to keep all employees active," Corbana said

Sauma explained that 2020 was marked by logistical problems as a result of the pandemic, but he also highlighted the social and economic contribution that the banana sector makes to the country.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic in the banana industry, rigorous measures were taken to care for the health of our workers, whom we thank for their efficiency and motivation to obtain this result," said Sauma.