South African grapes: Estimate boosted again amid good weather

South Africa has increased its table grape export forecast for the 2020-21 season once again amid ongoing favorable harvest conditions in the three Western Cape growing regions.

The South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) said in its fourth estimate that the sector is now expecting intake volumes of between 67.2 and 70.9 million.

This is an increase from the third estimate of 65.3 - 69.8 million, and slightly higher than the original estimate of 65 - 69.8 million. It is also significantly higher than the second estimate of 61.7 - 67.1, which was made following heavy rains in some growing areas.

In the latest forecast, the estimate for the Northern Provinces was increased to between 7.8 and 7.9 million cartons and for the Orange River to between 18.3 and 18.5 million cartons.

The Olifants River was adjusted to between 4.0 and 4.2 million cartons and the Berg River to between 16.5 and 17.3 million cartons. The estimate for the Hex River region remains unchanged.

New plantings of higher-yielding cultivars that are now coming into full production also contribute to the increased intake volumes.

Last season South Africa packed 66.15 million cartons for export. In the 2018-19 and 2017-28 seasons, 61.13 and 62.06 million cartons were packed respectively.