California avocados exported to China for first time - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mission Produce and its partner Mr. Avocado, one of China’s leading avocado brands, have sent the first-ever shipment of avocados to the Asian country from California.

“Mission was the first to send avocados to China from Peru, Chile and Colombia – and now we’re the first to send from California,” said Steve Barnard, CEO and Founder of Mission Produce.

“Our goal is to provide a year-round supply of the World’s Finest Avocados, and now we’re doing so with more volumes and availability than before.”

Market access of avocados to China from California is due to years of coordination, negotiation and planning between the California Avocado Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the government of China.

"Sourcing from the premium source of California will open more opportunity for Chinese retailers to capitalize on the lucrative and healthy avocado,” said John Wang, CEO of Mr. Avocado.

“California avocados are high quality in late winter to early spring, which hits the market in perfect time to allow consumers the ability to enjoy a great tasting piece of fruit year-round.”

“We were the first to see the opportunity in China and to pioneer avocado consumption in the market,” Thomas Padilla, Senior Director of Export Sales of Mission Produce, said. “Increasing our presence in China increases our access to one of the most booming importers of U.S. agriculture in the world.”

Transit time from California to China is the fastest currently available for avocados, taking 14-16 days by vessel and one day by air.

Mission and Mr. Avocado are the only shippers and receivers in China with one brand from multiple growing countries and have been in partnership since 2017.

The Mr. Avocado partnership between Lantao, Mission and Pagoda currently own one ripe center near Shanghai.

California avocados in China are expected to be available at Ole, Rainbow Supermarket, Aldi China, JD.com, Seven Fresh and Pagoda stores throughout China.

The fruit will also be distributed to China wholesale markets through the Jiangnan Fruit Market in Guangzhou and the Huizhan Fruit Market in Shanghai.