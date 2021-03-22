Del Monte announces avocado partnership with Apeel

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. has announced that through a partnership with Apeel, it will now be able to offer its customers longer-lasting avocados.

Apeel’s innovation will allow Del Monet's avocados to stay fresher two times longer, helping to reduce food waste, the company said.

With an infrastructure already in place to help support growth in the category, Fresh Del Monte’s new and existing customers will now be able to partner with the brand on their Apeel application.

Derived from plants, Apeel’s edible coating doubles the shelf life of fresh produce by slowing the rate of water loss and oxidation – the main factors that lead to spoilage.

Made of materials found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of fruits and vegetables, Apeel’s coating helps maintain just-harvested quality, flavor and freshness longer than produce without Apeel.

As the only plant-based, end-to-end solution allowing a two-times longer shelf life for avocados, Apeel will help bring a new wave of benefits to Fresh Del Monte’s growers, packers, distributors and retailers and will offer shoppers and their families premium quality avocados that retain their flavor and ripeness for longer.

“As one of the top three suppliers of avocados in the U.S., we are excited to offer our customers the option to work with Apeel,” said Kirk Marquardt, Vice President, Avocado Sales.

“At Fresh Del Monte, sustainability is a top priority and we know that Apeel’s sustainable approach to reducing food waste will help to build a more resilient food system for the future. We are confident that our strong avocado program will continue to grow from this exciting partnership.”

With over 100 years of brand recognition and one of the newest and largest packing facilities in Mexico, Fresh Del Monte remains committed to offering its customers the freshest and most convenient produce options.

The innovation of Apeel will help to provide new and more sustainable options for them for years to come, Del Monte said.