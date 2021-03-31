Dole Packaged Foods announces leadership expansion in the U.S.

Dole Packaged Foods has announced the expansion of its U.S. leadership as part of its efforts to increase sustainability and accessibility to nutritious foods.

The company plans to make fruits and vegetables more available to 1 billion people in addition to eradicating fruit loss and the use of fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025 and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"The Americas team will continue to drive our transformation under the Dole Promise with a focus on growth through people, planet, and prosperity," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole's Worldwide Packaged Foods division.

"We know that the goals set forth in our Promise will only be made possible by keeping our eyes, ears, and doors open to people with the experience and innovations that can move us quickly forward."

This expansion of leadership includes Juan Carlos ("JC") Dalto, president and managing director, of Dole Packaged Foods in the Americas, including North and Latin America, and Örzse Hódi, VP of Marketing

Dalto joined Dole in early 2021 and holds more than 30 years of experience with consumer goods and food with companies such as Danone, the Pillsbury Company, Kraft Foods, and most recently, Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

"The need for good nutrition for all is something that is universal, and something I have been working towards throughout my career," said Dalto.

"I am excited to join this team and to be a part of a company that is purpose-built, focused on the consumer, and is committed to working together to achieve ambitious goals towards sustainable and profitable growth."

Hódi, for her part, began work at Dole earlier this month and holds experience in the Food and CPG environment. Her most recent position was that of Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Foster Farms.

"I'm delighted to join the Dole Packaged Foods executive team in the Americas. I look forward to working closely with the team to build campaigns that push us forward and that help us make an impact with our customers and with the world," she said.

The enhanced leadership team will reportedly direct its energies towards “purpose-driven, consumer-centric, top-line growth in the Americas, in conjunction with The Dole Promise”.

They will focus on goals such as accessibility, waste reduction, and increased values for company stakeholders, which include both farmers and shareholders.