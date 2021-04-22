HelloFresh announces new sustainable packaging solutions

In celebration of Earth Day, leading meal kit company HelloFresh has announced a new partnership with Pratt Industries to introduce cardboard packaging made of 100% post-consumer recycled content for its HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits.

By using recyclable packaging made entirely from recycled content for the production and shipment of meal kits to customers’ doorsteps, HelloFresh says it is taking measurable steps to reduce waste and improve circularity of materials in the economy.

“Our goal in changing the way people eat forever is to provide better access to fresh ingredients in a more sustainable way. This includes constant innovation, investment, and partnerships with sustainability leaders like Pratt Industries to improve the recyclability and minimize the environmental impact of our meal kit packaging,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US.

“The introduction of fully circular packaging is a significant and measurable step towards achieving our long-term sustainability strategy.”

Pratt Industries 100% recycled packaging enables HelloFresh to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6,800 tons and save over 115,000 trees in a year

Pratt Industries cardboard boxes are made from 100% recycled paper. The performance-based packaging protects food while in transit while offering a more sustainable solution.

Using these cardboard boxes to ship meal kits from HelloFresh’s Georgia and Texas distribution centers will contribute to meaningful, positive environmental impacts. This includes saving over 115,000 trees, 47.6 million gallons of water, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 6,800 tons in a year.

“Pratt Industries is honored to be part of HelloFresh's drive to be more sustainable,” said Chris Stanton, President, Pratt Specialty Group.

“Building better packaging - with the ultimate goal of reusing that packaging yet again - takes a united thoughtful approach. HelloFresh truly has a cutting-edge vision around sustainability and our team is thankful for like-minded environmental leaders.”

Using proprietary Box Fit algorithm to optimize packaging and reduce waste

HelloFresh is also implementing a new analytical Box Fit program that assigns the smallest possible box size to a customer’s order based on the volume and size of contents.

Using this enhanced algorithm in the fulfillment process has increased the use of HelloFresh’s smallest boxes to 60 percent, eliminating a significant amount of unnecessary packaging. The program also reduces the use of cold packs and insulation, while increasing the number of boxes that fit on a truck for distribution.

“Our approach to packaging is to avoid using it whenever possible. When packaging plays an essential role in protecting the quality and safety of the food in our meal kits, we are committed to either reducing or optimizing it for recyclability,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Director of Sustainability at HelloFresh US.

“Leveraging cutting-edge technology and the new 100% recycled cardboard from Pratt Industries are two important steps towards continued leadership in sustainable packaging solutions for meal kits.”

The introduction of innovative, sustainable packaging supports HelloFresh’s long-term strategy to lead the industry in sustainable business practices.

This includes offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions and leveraging a demand-driven subscription model that minimizes food waste throughout its supply chain and then sends only the exact ingredients customers need to make a meal, reducing at-home food waste by at least 25 percent* when compared with grocery store-bought meals.