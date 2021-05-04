Sun World grants eight grape licenses in Italy and Egypt

Sun World has recently granted six additional licenses to Egyptian table grape grower-marketers and two new Italian grower-marketers, bringing the total to seven and ten licenses, respectively.

These appointments come as part of the company's strategy to extend its reach in "high-potential gateway markets".

One of the primary motivations for this expansion is to satisfy the growing market demand for newer and improved table grape varieties for the fresh market globally, Sun World said.

The expansion also reflects the transition taking place in these regions as public table grape varieties are replaced by proprietary varieties.

An expanded portfolio of table grape varieties will give the new licensees greater access to domestic and international markets as well as the opportunity for new revenue streams, according to the press release.

"We have been eager to announce this group of tremendous new licensees," Sun World's Vice President of Licensing, Garth Swinburn said.

“A hallmark of Sun World’s many years as an international fruit breeder and licensor is the longevity of our relationships with our licensees. We make the decision to grant a license with deliberation and care, so this is an important move for our company.”

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s brands, such as Autumncrisp, Midnight Beauty, Sable Seedless, Adora Seedless, Scarlotta Seedless and Sophia Seedless.

The company's newly appointed licensees in Egypt are Agrostar for Modern Agriculture, Belco, Daltex, El Roda Company for Agricultural Development, Fayed Horticulture Export Ltd. Co. and Magrabi Agriculture SAE.

In Italy the new licensees are AgriMessina and Agricoper.

“Everything we do, and every aspect of our breeding and genetics program, is done with the success and prosperity of our growers and marketers in mind,” Swinburn said. “I’m delighted to welcome these impressive new marketers to the global Sun World Community.”