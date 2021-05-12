Asia Fruit Logistica reschedules - FreshFruitPortal.com

Asia Fruit Logistica, the leading fresh produce trade show in the region, has rescheduled to September 2022 due to ongoing limitations on international business travel.

The "severe limitation of international business travel" during the global coronavirus pandemic means that event is shelving plans for Sept. 28-30 2021 when more than 800 exhibitors and 12,000 visitors from 70 countries all over the world were hoping to meet in Hong Kong.

“It’s simply impossible to promise a large-scale international trade show in such circumstances,” says Karel Heijs, managing director of Global Produce Events GmbH (GPE), organizer of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

“We’re not in the game of promising our exhibitors and visitors something that no one can deliver this year. We all know that things are unlikely to be back to normal before September, and it’s better we say that loud and clear and that we say it right now.”

It has taken place every September in Hong Kong for more than ten years. Over the last decade, the leading event has attracted many thousands of exhibitors and visitors from all over the world for a week of business meetings and discussions in Hong Kong.

GPE also plans to host a networking event on the ground in Hong Kong this September. It is to celebrate the event and to start the countdown for its return in September 2022.

“The moment will come when everyone in the global fresh fruit and vegetable business will meet again at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong. We look forward to welcoming all industry delegates to Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show,” says Heijs.

The next edition of Asia Fruit Logistica returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on Sept. 7-9, 2022.