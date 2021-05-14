Upward Farms launches first organic vertical farm in the U.S. Northeast

Upward Farms, an aquaponic vertical farming company, becomes the first and only Certified Organic vertical farm in the Northeast region with the opening of its new headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York.

The new facility utilizes the company’s "next-generation technology" in both commercial production and research and development and enables Upward Farms to increase production of its USDA Certified Organic microgreens and baby greens by 20 times.

It includes a Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch “Best Choice” rated fishery, and it sustainably farms mercury-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free striped bass.

Upward Farms ready-to-eat microgreen mixes are currently available in all Brooklyn Whole Foods Market locations and are expected to be available in all New York City Whole Foods Market locations in the coming months.

“Upward Farms’ new facility successfully scales our vertical farming model. Controlled environments and ecological farming are not at odds but are powerful compliments for the next generation of farming," Upward Farms Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Jason Green said.

“The pandemic underscores the importance of shoring up supply chains to be more local for transparency, safety and efficiency. Localized produce is especially important from a food safety standpoint.”

As consumers look for fresh, organic produce and purchase more groceries online, Upward Farms offers "consistent product availability, quality and scalability for locally grown greens".

According to the Organic Produce Network, US organic produce sales rose by 14% in 2020 compared to 2019, outpacing growth in conventional produce.

Previously sold under the brand names Seed & Roe and Edenworks, Upward Farms microgreens are a best-selling product in the salad category where sold.

Two Upward Farms’ microgreen blends — Mighty Microgreens Mix and Spicy Microgreens Mix — will soon be at Whole Foods Market stores across New York City.

The company anticipates further growth to answer demand in the U.S. Northeast and beyond. It has raised approximately $150 million to date from investors that include Prime Movers Lab, Tribe Capital, and strategic investors from the food, agriculture, and consumer packaged goods spaces.