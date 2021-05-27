ZAL adding value to the logistics chain - FreshFruitPortal.com

By Broom Group

ZAL, a Broom Group company present in Chile and in Colombia, continues with its growth strategies and constant search for solutions to provide comprehensive logistics services to its clients, facilitating their processes and becoming their strategic partner.

ZAL Chile S.A has had a sustained growth in recent years, due to its dedication and continuous improvement in the provision of land logistics services, attracting the attention of important clients from the different industries that leads the imports and exports from the VIII region.

In its constant search to improve the experience of its customers, and to facilitate processes, ZAL has been adding value to the logistics chain, enabling new services that facilitate management and minimize risks.

Considering the current market conditions that include the shortage of containers and other external factors, they are focusing their business mainly on the rental of structural and presostatic warehouses (domes), manufactured by Aerodomo an associated company (www.aerodomo.com).

Additionally, they have a wide variety of services such as:

- Storage of loose cargo, bulk, and containers.

- Coordination of ground transportation.

- Consolidation / Deconsolidation.

- Pre-stacking reefer containers (connection to the electrical network).

- Fumigation of export and import cargoes with Methyl Bromide and Phosphine.

- Steelyard for MOP and Commercial certified trucks.

Its warehouses located in Coronel and Talcahuano, have an area of ​​12,000 m2 and 6,800 m2 respectively, where they are working to obtain the certifications of Sernapesca and Seremi de Salud in order to expand their coverage to products that require them.

ZAL Colombia was created for the integration of supply networks through real value flows, with a presence in the cities of Cartagena, Buenaventura, Barranquilla and Santa Marta.

Its main services are:

- Container yard (dry, refrigerated, Open Top and Flat Rack)

- Full Containers and Cargo Handling (Cargo Transfer).

- Refrigerated and perishable Port Operator for Contecar, Cartagena and Buenaventura Port Society