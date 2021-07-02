Naturipe announces 'abundant production' of Muscadine Vine Drop grapes

Naturipe has announce the start of harvest season for what is expected to bring bountiful amounts of its proprietary Seedless Muscadine Vine Drops.

Native to the Southeast, the original Muscadine is a unique grape that is crisp, sweet, tart and packed with nutrients, the company says.

“We’re excited about this year’s Vine Drop crop because we expect to drastically surpass our original anticipated volumes,” says Jim Roberts, President of Sales at Naturipe.

“We’re excited to bring this uniquely seedless variety to market for consumers everywhere to experience the flavor they have always enjoyed, without the seed. We will be packing the Vine Drops in a 1 lb clamshell at a great introductory price to encourage consumers to try this wonderful fruit.”

July marks the start of Naturipe’s harvest for the seedless Muscadine in Georgia. This will continue through the first frost, which is usually in October.

As one of the U.S.'s oldest grape varieties, Muscadines come with a rich history. They were first discovered by Englishmen in 1585 on Roanoke Island, North Carolina where the Mothervine continues to thrive today. Muscadines have been long known for their use to make sweet wine. In fact, the wine industry was largely based on scuppernongs and muscadines in the 1800s and early 1900s until Prohibition.

But the deliciousness and intriguing history of these berries is not the reason they are a star superfruit. Muscadines are Mother Nature’s richest source of polyphenolic antioxidants and are packed with many good-for-you nutrients.

“Muscadines are packed with polyphenols, making them among the most nutritious fruits out there,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, Registered Dietitian and President and CEO of Produce for Better Health Foundation.

“Polyphenols are naturally-occurring, healthful compounds found in plants. Acting as antioxidants, they promote digestion and brain health; reduce inflammation; protect against heart disease and type 2 diabetes; and even reduce the risk of certain cancers,” she continues. “Add these gems to your breakfast, lunch and dinner or simply eat them as a snack, and they will do wonders for your health – and excite your tastebuds.”

As mid-July comes around, keep an eye out for these berry-good vine drops at your local grocery store. Make sure to follow Naturipe on social media to learn more about seedless Muscadine Vine Drops.