Sun World adds Australian grape grower-marketer - FreshFruitPortal.com

Global fruit genetics and licensing company Sun World International LLC has announced it has added Fresh Produce Group of Australia (FPG) as a licensed grape grower-marketer in Australia.

This move expands Sun World’s roster of table grape marketers in Australia, with FPG joining longstanding licensees Costa Group, Perfection Fresh/Fruit Master and Fruitico.

The appointment is set to fulfill increasing market demand for newer and improved table grape varieties for the fresh market globally. With both a robust domestic market and its proximity to Asian markets, Australia remains a strategically important production footprint in Sun World’s global supply program.

The expansion also reflects the current transition of traditional public table grape varieties being replaced by superior proprietary varieties, such as those bred at the company's Center for Innovation in California.

“It’s a pleasure to announce this exciting expansion in Australia,” said Garth Swinburn, Sun World’s Vice President Licensing.

“It has been a substantial period since our establishment in Australia nearly 20 years ago. This decision is an important move for our company as we position to meet broader market and consumer demand for our varieties in the Australasia region.”

The new marketer has been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s powerful varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY, SABLE SEEDLESS, ADORA SEEDLESS, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS, and SONERA SEEDLESS.

Fresh Produce Group, established in 1991 by its Executive Chairman, Robert Nugan, has grown to be recognized as one of Australia’s most innovative produce suppliers. FPG’s focus is delivering great fruit to meet the future demands of consumers.

“Table grapes are FPG’s largest fruit category. Being able to source and grow Sun World’s leading genetics is critical to meeting our goals. FPG looks forward to building an integrated and lasting partnership with Sun World,” said Robert Nugan.

“I’m excited to welcome this impressive organization to the global Sun World community,” continued Swinburn. “We are truly confident that FPG will further add to the prosperity of our growers in Australia and the broader industry.”