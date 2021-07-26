Global Cherry Summit and Agricultural Water Summit postponed until 2022

Two major industry events that were due to take place this year, the Global Cherry Summit and the Agricultural Water Summit, have both been postponed until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new dates for the events will be confirmed shortly. Both will still take place in the Sun Monticello Hotel in San Francisco De Mostazal, Chile.

Yentzen Group, the event organizer, said that given the global spread of the Delta variant and the extension of Chile’s State of Emergency until the end of September, it is impossible to hold in-person events of this kind.

Although the number of new cases has decreased in Chile, under the current government restrictions events with the number of attendees already confirmed for both events are not permitted.

The health and safety of the attendees are the main priority of Yentzen Group, which is committed to holding the Global Cherry Summit and the Agricultural Water Summit under conditions whereby all participants feel safe and can make the most of the excellent educational talks and networking opportunities that these world-class events provide.

However, as a preview of both events and in order to respond to the industry’s needs, Yentzen Group is organizing two webinars for August 2021. One, which will be in Spanish only, will be focused on the water crisis and the legal future of water in Chile. The other, which will be in Spanish but will include simultaneous translation to English, will allow participants to better understand the current scenarios affecting the cherry industry. This webinar for the cherry industry is the second of its kind, following the successful first edition earlier this year.

For tickets, booths, and sponsorship opportunities, both for the webinars as well as for the in-person events, please contact Natalia Castillo at ncastillo@yentzengroup.com.