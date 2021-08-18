USDA requires Mexican figs to be irradiated - FreshFruitPortal.com

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is implementing restrictions on all commercial consignments of fresh figs imported from Mexico, effective August 24.

The move is to prevent the introduction of black fig fly (BFF) into the U.S., following pest detections in the Latin American country.

APHIS says there have been BFF detections in figs in the Mexican states of Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, and Puebla.

Prior to the effective date of this order, fresh fig fruit from Mexico can enter the United States as commercial consignments under certain pest mitigation strategies. However, APHIS is amending the import requirements for all figs from Mexico as a pest risk mitigation measure for BFF.

APHIS will require fresh figs fruit from all growing areas of Mexico to be irradiated at 400 Gy, which is an APHIS-approved treatment.

Fresh fig consignments may be irradiated as part of an APHIS pre-clearance program or irradiated upon-arrival in the United States at an APHIS-approved irradiation facility. Irradiation in the United States requires a compliance agreement.

APHIS will continue to prohibit fresh fig fruit brought in non-commercial consignments. This includes passenger bags, personal vehicles, directly through the mail, and direct express carrier shipments.