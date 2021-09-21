Stemilt Ag Services to pay H-2A workers $3M in lawsuit settlement - report

September 21 , 2021
A federal judge has approved a US$3 million settlement between Stemilt Ag Services and over 1,100 H-2A workers.

The lawsuit alleged the company, a Wenatchee-based subsidiary of Stemilt Growers, violated the Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

The workers said they felt threatened if they did not meet work demands, according to The Wenatchee World.

“They were routinely threatened that if they received three written warnings, they would be fired, returned to Mexico without expenses paid, and banned from future employment,” a Columbia Legal Services press release said after the lawsuit was filed last summer.

In the lawsuit, filed by Columbia Legal Services in July 2020, workers said they were afraid of potential retaliation if they did not meet Stemilt Ag standards.

“The workers allege that Stemilt violated federal anti-trafficking laws by threatening to terminate and blacklist H-2A workers from future employment in the United States if they did not meet unlawful daily production standards,” the lawsuit said.

“This practice caused H-2A workers to believe they would suffer serious economic harm unless they submitted to Stemilt’s labor demands.”

As part of the settlement, Stemilt Ag did not admit to any wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. approved the settlement on Sept. 9.

A quarter of the $3 million settlement will cover attorney fees, while the remaining money will be divided between those employed by Stemilt AG Services.

Money from the lawsuit that goes unclaimed will be distributed to the Northwest Justice Project, which provides legal services to low-income families in the state.

An earlier settlement would have paid workers a total of about $80,000 but was rejected partially because unclaimed money would have been returned to Stemilt Ag, according to the news source.

