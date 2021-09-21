Stemilt Ag Services to pay H-2A workers $3M in lawsuit settlement - report

A federal judge has approved a US$3 million settlement between Stemilt Ag Services and over 1,100 H-2A workers.

The lawsuit alleged the company, a Wenatchee-based subsidiary of Stemilt Growers, violated the Federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

The workers said they felt threatened if they did not meet work demands, according to The Wenatchee World.

“They were routinely threatened that if they received three written warnings, they would be fired, returned to Mexico without expenses paid, and banned from future employment,” a Columbia Legal Services press release said after the lawsuit was filed last summer.