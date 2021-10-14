Grape industry leaders awarded by Spain's Apoexpa at Fruit Attraction

Numerous Spanish and international grape industry leaders were awarded last week at the Grape Party held as part of Fruit Attraction in Madrid.
Organized by the Association of Producers-Exporters of Fruit, Table Grapes and Other Agricultural Products (Apoexpa), the awards ceremony was held on the second night of the international trade fair to distinguish people who support the growth and internationalization of the Murcian table grape sector.
In his acceptance speech, Salago said highlighted that cooperation is a key element of competition.
"Difficult times are coming with many challenges in the world of table grapes. And to face them, we will need to have an association of Spanish grape growers, technicians, and marketers in order to take them to all four corners of the planet," he said.
