Peruvian table grape exports down 9%

The Peruvian 2023-24 campaign is underway, with officials projecting approximately 65 million 18-pound boxes.

As of week 44, Peru has exported 14 million boxes, roughly 28% of the total projection.

According to Peru’s Producers and Exporters Association (Provid), this number reflects a 9% drop in shipments year-on-year.

Provid’s General Manager Alejandro Cabrera tells FreshFruitPortal.com that the decrease is mostly due to weather phenomena, such as El Niño Costero, which caused heavy rains and flooding in Peru’s northern coastal regions.

Additionally, cyclone Yaku brought similar conditions to Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque, some of the main producing regions in the country.

Cabrera adds that the U.S. continues to be the sector’s main destination market, as the U.S. domestic production is currently lower than expected.

“As of week 44, the U.S. concentrates 38% of our shipments,” Cabrera indicates.