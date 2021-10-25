C&L Fruits: Export and production of the freshest fruit from the Southern Hemisphere

By C&L Fruits

Having fresh, tasty and quality fruit throughout the year is essential for consumers around the world. The Chilean company C&L Fruits is recognized worldwide as a leading company in the production and export of quality fresh fruit.

According to various studies, since the Covid-19 pandemic began, fruit consumption increased due to the variety of benefits it has to strengthen the immune system. Additionally, people have started incorporating a healthier diet into their daily lives.

C&L is a family business that began in the 70s and has persistently continued for more than 40 years, increasing its presence in different areas of Chile's south-central zone with the goal of delivering the best fruit to the world.

The business began as an agricultural company, started by Andrés Calvo Larraín and in the 90s under the leadership of his children, the business went from traditional crops to exporting fruits.

"Our mission is to create value for employees, producers and clients, consistently and sustainably through the delivery of quality products and services," the company said.

Andrés Lazo, Commercial Manager of C&L Fruits said "our primary contribution to the national and international fruit and vegetable industry consists of the innovations we are working on".

In 2015 the company began to export directly to its clients, seeking to have direct relationships and be able to better understand the industry's requirements. In 2019, the processing plant was built with the best technology and safety processes in all lines and with the goal of enhancing and ensuring the quality and freshness of each of its products.

Today, C&L produces the freshest and tastiest fruit from the Southern Hemisphere, to directly reach the homes of each of its customers.

"The safety and security of our products is a priority for C&L and so we have quality certifications of international standards. This allows us to provide perfect and detailed traceability from the tree to our customers," the company said. Some of the certifications the company boasts are from BRC, Walmart Security Chain, Global Gap and Tesco.

Exports to the world's main markets

C&L has a global presence through strategic partners in each destination country, therefore, fresh and tasty fruit reaches the main markets of the world such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, China and all of America among other areas.

The company produces and exports:

Cherries : This fruit has a high content of vitamin K, A and C, iron, calcium, phosphorus, folic acid and beta-carotene.

: This fruit has a high content of vitamin K, A and C, iron, calcium, phosphorus, folic acid and beta-carotene. Nectarines : Known for their unique aroma, juicy flesh and thin skin, this is a low-calorie fruit, but a great source of vitamins and minerals. Its consumption helps to slow down the aging process, prevents cardiovascular diseases and takes care of the eyes, skin, nails and hair.

: Known for their unique aroma, juicy flesh and thin skin, this is a low-calorie fruit, but a great source of vitamins and minerals. Its consumption helps to slow down the aging process, prevents cardiovascular diseases and takes care of the eyes, skin, nails and hair. Plums : Abundant in water, fiber and highly refreshing, it is an energizing, alkalizing, purifying and light fruit that fights fatigue. High in potassium, vitamin C and E and provitamin A, it provides benefits for the skin, relieves fluid retention and is detoxifying.

: Abundant in water, fiber and highly refreshing, it is an energizing, alkalizing, purifying and light fruit that fights fatigue. High in potassium, vitamin C and E and provitamin A, it provides benefits for the skin, relieves fluid retention and is detoxifying. Peaches : Low in calories, but a great source of vitamins and minerals, its consumption helps to slow down the aging process, prevent cardiovascular diseases and take care of the eyes, skin, nails and hair.

: Low in calories, but a great source of vitamins and minerals, its consumption helps to slow down the aging process, prevent cardiovascular diseases and take care of the eyes, skin, nails and hair. Oranges : Famous for being abundant in water and highly refreshing, oranges contain appreciable amounts of beta-carotene which is responsible for its typical color and known for its antioxidant properties. This fruit also has malic, oxalic, tartaric and citric acids and is high in potassium, vitamin C and beta-carotene.

: Famous for being abundant in water and highly refreshing, oranges contain appreciable amounts of beta-carotene which is responsible for its typical color and known for its antioxidant properties. This fruit also has malic, oxalic, tartaric and citric acids and is high in potassium, vitamin C and beta-carotene. Mandarins : Abundant in water, low in calories and highly refreshing, this fruit helps vision, maintaining good skin, bone and immune system function. It is also high in potassium and vitamin C.

: Abundant in water, low in calories and highly refreshing, this fruit helps vision, maintaining good skin, bone and immune system function. It is also high in potassium and vitamin C. Grapes: Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals such as potassium, copper and iron. Grapes are very cleansing, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying and help the well-being of the heart.

Investment and innovation

One of the strategic focuses of C&L is innovation. "Every year we invest in new fields in different geographical areas of the country in order to increase our value proposition; and also in technology in the processing plant to be able to offer increasingly tasty, safe and fresh products," Andrés Lazo said.

Regarding innovation, over the last four years, the company has developed new fruit varieties. "We are testing nectarines with different flavors and colors; also plums will different flavors so they can become a snack fruit; and we continue year after year investigating and analyzing new cherry, peach and mandarin varieties. Additionally, in the production regions, we are heading close to the mountain range where a more natural product can be grown and we are producing cherries and stone fruit in these areas."

For more information, please contact Andrés Lazo, C&L Fruits Commercial Manager at +56 9 7377 7302 or email alazor@cylfruit.com. Visit our website at https://cylfruit.com/nosotros/.