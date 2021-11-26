Peru reports another record year for blueberry exports

Proárandanos has reported a 36 percent increase in Peruvian blueberry exports year-on-year as the season comes to an end.

The 2021-22 blueberry campaign in Peru created a record of 120,000 direct jobs with 52 percent of the positions occupied by women, Luis Miguel Vegas the general manager for Proárandanos said.

“This decentralised development has been due to the production of blueberries in regions such as Ancash, Cajamarca, Ica, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Moquegua and Piura," he said.

"It has also been accompanied by investments in infrastructure and social programs to improve education levels, health and well-being in production areas."

In 2016, only around 13 varieties of blueberry were harvested in Peru, while today, an estimated 60 different varieties are grown.

By the end of November, 73 Peruvian companies had shipped almost 175,600 metric tons (MT) of fresh blueberries.

The U.S. accounted for 55 percent of the export volume, equivalent to 95,700MT, an increase of 46 percent year-on-year.

A further 52,000MT and 24,000MT were destined for Europe and China respectively, representing growth of 11 percent and 75 percent.

India, which recently opened for Peruvian blueberries, has absorbed 26,000MT of blueberries by air so far this season.