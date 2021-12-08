U.S. table grape storage numbers significantly lower on last year

The number of California table grapes in storage on the West Coast continues to be significantly lower compared to this time last year, according to the latest USDA report.

The Western Fruit Report - Grape Cold Storage Summary states that there were over 2 million fewer cartons being held.

There were 7 million cartons in storage on Nov. 30, compared to 9.2 million cartons on the same date in 2020.

The storage numbers on Nov. 30, 2019 were also higher than this year, but down from last year at 7.9 million cartons.

The most recent figure for this year is much lower than the 10.5 million cartons registered on Nov. 15.

Compared to the same date in 2020, the biggest changes in terms of specific varietals are seen in:

Autumn Royal - 254,000 (down from 259,000 last year)

Autumn King - 2.5 million (down from 2.8 million)

Allison - 1.4 million (down from 2.3 million)

Scarlet Royal - 243,000 (down from 303,000)

Red Globe - 206,000 (up from 46,000)

Timco - 95,000 (down from 195,000)

Great Green - 2,000 (down from 50,000)

Other White category - 252,000 (up from 192,000)

Other Red category - 416,000 (down from 1.5 million)

Other Black category - 216,000 (down from 491,000)

All figures have been rounded to the nearest 1,000.