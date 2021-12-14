Table grape prices and volumes in the U.S. market

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Cristian Crespo F. illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

For this week's Agronometrics in Charts series, we will take a look at the price and volumes of table grapes in the U.S. market by variety, origin and type (conventional and organic).

In a previous article, we talked about the fact that the average table grape prices in the U.S. market in most months of 2021, excluding January and April, had been higher than those of 2020.

This increase took place despite the fact that the table grape volumes had been higher year-on-year with prices remaining quite similar until week 42.

As of week 43 of 2021, table grape prices began to differentiate themselves from prices reported in 2020 during the same time frame.

If we look at the graph below, we can see that in week 50, the price of conventional grapes in the North American market was around US$2.98 per kilogram, a 20 percent increase year-on-year.

Currently, table grape prices are being recorded from California and Peru.

Conventional table grape prices in the U.S. market (USD/KG)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

Regarding the average prices of organic table grapes, the difference between 2020 and 2021 has been marked the most as of week 35.

During that week, the price of organic grapes in the North American market was around $4.00 per kilogram, a 28 percent increase year-on-year. Prices are currently being recorded from California.

Organic table grape prices in the U.S. market (USD/KG)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

The peculiarity is that this increase in grape prices in the U.S. market is happening despite higher volumes arriving in comparison to 2020.

Table grape volume in the U.S. market (KG)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

The prices of the following table grape varieties are currently being recorded, the values are given in USD/KG, and can be seen in the following table and in the graph below.

Varieties Price by weight (KG)

Average US$3.07

Autumn King $2.99

Autumn Royal $2.53

Black Seedless $2.84

Crimson Seedless $3.64

Flame Seedless $3.56

Red Globe $2.54

Red Seedless $3.14

Sugraone $3.31

Thompson Seedless $3.19

White Seedless Type $3.24

Prices of table grape varieties in the U.S. market (USD)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

It must be kept in mind that this current situation is occurring as California's season is ending and we will have to wait and see what happens now that the Peruvian season has just begun, and will be followed by the Chilean season.

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 20 fruits we currently track.