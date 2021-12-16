Mission Produce bolsters Board of Directors - FreshFruitPortal.com

Mission Produce has appointed Shaunte Mears-Watkins to its board of directors effective Dec. 14, 2021. She will stand for election at the company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The company said Ms. Mears-Watkins is an accomplished global sales and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, known for her innovative strategic perspective and global P&L leadership in the consumer product and food industries.

She currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer at Clif Bar and Company, a double-digit growth manufacturer in the energy food and drink space.

Before joining Clif Bar and Company in the summer of 2021, Ms. Mears-Watkins spent nearly 15 years at The Clorox Company in positions such as Vice President of Marketing, Specialty Division, and General Manager Clorox Australia, and New Zealand.

Most recently, she held the position of Vice President of Strategy and Chief of Staff to the Office of the CEO.

She holds a BA from Stanford University in economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are excited to add such a strategic and innovative marketing and sales executive to our board of directors."

“Shaunte’s experience from a commercial and global perspective in the consumer product and food space is a complement to the other eight board members currently serving,” Steve Barnard, Founder and CEO of Mission Produce said.

“Her proficiency in driving growth with multiple brands such as Burts Bees, Kingsford, and Hidden Valley will be of value as we continue to build the Mission Produce brand globally.”

Steve Bershad, Chairman of the Board, said, “I am pleased Shaunte has joined our board of directors."

“Not only does she provide valuable perspective with public experience, but her caliber and breadth of experience enhance the board’s overall expertise. In addition, her appointment further bolsters the independence of the board of directors.”