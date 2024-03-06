Spain issues Hep A alert over Moroccan strawberries

The European Commission’s Rapid Alert System Feed and Food (RASFF) published a March 4 notice alerting of Hepatitis A detected in Moroccan strawberries. The notice came from Spain, which has issued a total of 26 food safety alerts since the beginning of 2024. Four of the alerts have involved imported fruits.

This is the second notice issued by Spain this year for Moroccan strawberries. The first notice was made on Feb. 14 over Norovirus genotype II detection. Other produce alerts from Spain this year were issued for asparagus from Peru and dried grapes from Uzbekistan.

While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the March 4 notice, RASFF qualified the risk as “serious”, as the detection exceeded the maximum level permitted of 25g (0.88 oz) of this contaminant.

This past year, Spain has also issued food alerts for bacterial presence (salmonella, vibrio cholerae, or E.coli), parasites such as anisakis in fish, high levels of mercury in fish, cadmium or histamines above the limits allowed in the EU, as well as undeclared additives.

According to current regulations, when a shipment is rejected at the border, authorities begin processing and destruction of the product, depending on the type of food and its characteristics. This avoids jeopardizing food safety and consumer health.

Imports have stayed in the eye of the hurricane as farmers' protests continue to surge throughout Europe. Spain, in particular, is urging the EU to mirror the same clauses and requirements for foreign produce as the imposed on local growers. Industry officials have said local growers are forced to comply with much stricter rules.

The Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) has expressed its concern and is urging authorities to apply urgent measures.

The group has also called for consumers to opt for locally-grown Huelva strawberries, as they remain “safe to consume,” alerting multiple consumer-led groups of the danger.