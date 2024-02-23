Advanced Berry Breeding unveils new raspberry varieties

Advanced Berry Breeding (ABB) made waves at Fruit Logistica 2024 with the introduction of three innovative raspberry varieties: Zawadi, Malaika, and Baridi.

The new varieties provide options for year-round production, exceptional quality, and enhanced efficiency, ABB said. The company described the varieties as a substantial advancement in raspberry breeding.

ABB CEO Hubert Gadret emphasized the significance of these new varieties in the evolving raspberry market.

"As the market continued to evolve and margins became more competitive, the need for innovation became paramount," Gadret said.

Baridi: Efficiency and year-round production

Baridi introduces a new era of efficiency and year-round production in raspberry cultivation, ABB said. The winter-hardy variety thrives without chill periods and requires minimal pruning, according to initial analysis of the variety. ABB said the picking efficiency is up to 40% faster than other varieties. With its conical shape, consistent color, and rapid mid-pick production, Baridi became a reliable choice for ABB growers seeking high-quality fruit throughout the year.

Zawadi: The consistent double cropper

Zawadi emerged as a game-changer for ABB growers seeking reliability and consistency in their crops, the company said. ABB noted a remarkable ability to produce two harvests within a short interval. Zawadi eliminates the need for chill requirements, the company said, making it a choice for growers in various climates. ABB growers observed vigorous growth and adaptability to cultivation methods, the company said. They described a high-yield potential of up to 30 tons per hectare per crop.

Malaika: A Revolution in Quality and Shelf Life

ABB is betting on Malaika as a raspberry variety that stands out for its a long shelf life and a rich flavor profile. Malaika demonstrated robust growth, efficient harvesting, and impressive mid-pick production time, ABB said. The results have made it a frontrunner for ABB in the market. The hope is the variety will surpassing others in manageability and predictability.

Expansion of market options

The addition of these three varieties to ABB's portfolio enables growers to achieve year-round production, a crucial factor in the dynamic raspberry industry, explained CEO Hubert Gadret.

"Our breeding program focused not only on superior quality and resilience but also on adaptability to various growing seasons and locations," Gadret said.

In regions like the Huelva-Algarve in southern Europe, ABB's varieties are already contributing to the ability to maintain continuous raspberry production, taking full advantage of the region's favorable climate.