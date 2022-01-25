Del Monte promotes pineapple variety - FreshFruitPortal.com

Del Monte promotes pineapple variety

January 25 , 2022
The Grandissimo pineapple is a size five pineapple and part of the Del Monte Gold Extra Sweet variety.

The fruit weighs between 2 and 2.5 kilograms, is picked at maturity and transported by boat.

The brand has two other varieties shipped by boat, the Original which is greener and picked at optimal ripeness. The Honeyglow is a limited series with golden bark and also picked at optimal ripeness.

It is fat-free, rich in vitamin C, minerals, fiber and anti-oxidants. Pineapples fight against oxidative stress and provides a feeling of satiety quickly.

"Ideal for a healthy diet, the Del Monte Gold pineapple is particularly remarkable for its flavor that is twice as sweet as the traditional fruit."

Full of energy

"Fresh Start" is a program organized by Del Monte France running from mid-January to April of this year. For any purchase of a Del Monte pineapple customers have a chance to win an electric bike.

The company's idea is to raise awareness and encourage consumers to eat pineapples to help with digestion and detoxify their bodies.

For more information visit Grandissimofresh.com.

