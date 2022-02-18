Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye
The content of this article 'Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye' was prepared by Brian Hudelson for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.
Powdery Mildew
Hosts: Herbaceous and woody ornamentals, fruits, vegetables
Pathogens: Miscellaneous powdery mildew fungi
Signs/Symptoms: Powdery white growth on leaves
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1005a/b/c
Tar Spot
Hosts: Maples
Pathogens: Rhytisma spp.
Signs/Symptoms: Tarry areas (either sold spots or clusters of small spots) on leaves
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1126
Peach Leaf Curl
Hosts: Peach
Pathogens: Taphrina deformans
Signs/Symptoms: Light-green, yellow or purplish-red puckered areas on leaves
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1069
Sooty Mold
Hosts: Any plant
Pathogens: Miscellaneous sooty mold fungi
Signs/Symptoms: Powdery black growth on leaves or needles
For more information: UW Bulletin A2637
Chlorosis
Hosts: Oak, red maple
Cause: Iron or manganese deficiency, often induced by high soil pH
Signs/Symptoms: Yellow leaves with dark green veins
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1002
Gymnosporangium Rusts
Hosts: Juniper, apple, crabapple, hawthorn, quince
Pathogens: Gymnosporangium spp.
Signs/Symptoms: Brown blobs with orange gelatinous masses (juniper); yellow/orange leaf spots (other hosts)
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1009
Black Knot
Hosts: Prunus spp. (plum and cherry)
Pathogens: Apiosporina morbosa
Signs/Symptoms: Black growths on branches
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1056
Elderberry Rust
Hosts: Elderberry
Pathogens: Puccinia sambuci
Signs/Symptoms: Light yellow, powdery growths on branches
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1280
Golden Canker
Hosts: Pagoda dogwood
Pathogens: Cryptodiaporthe corni
Signs/Symptoms: Gold-colored branches with orange spots
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1125
Dog Vomit Slime Mold
Hosts: Any plant and on mulch
Cause: Fuligo septica
Signs/Symptoms: Scrambled egg-like masses on mulch or at the base of plants
For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1091
For more information on common plant diseases contact your county Extension agent.