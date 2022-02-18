Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye

Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye

February 18 , 2022
Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye

The content of this article 'Ten common plant diseases and disorders you can diagnose by eye' was prepared by Brian Hudelson for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Powdery Mildew

Hosts: Herbaceous and woody ornamentals, fruits, vegetables

Pathogens: Miscellaneous powdery mildew fungi

Signs/Symptoms: Powdery white growth on leaves

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1005a/b/c

Tar Spot

Hosts: Maples

Pathogens: Rhytisma spp.

Signs/Symptoms: Tarry areas (either sold spots or clusters of small spots) on leaves

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1126

Tar Spot - Ten Common Plant Diseases

Peach Leaf Curl

Hosts: Peach

Pathogens: Taphrina deformans

Signs/Symptoms: Light-green, yellow or purplish-red puckered areas on leaves

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1069

Sooty Mold

Hosts: Any plant

Pathogens: Miscellaneous sooty mold fungi

Signs/Symptoms: Powdery black growth on leaves or needles

For more information: UW Bulletin A2637

Sooty Mold

Chlorosis

Hosts: Oak, red maple

Cause: Iron or manganese deficiency, often induced by high soil pH

Signs/Symptoms: Yellow leaves with dark green veins

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1002

Chlorosis

Gymnosporangium Rusts

Hosts: Juniper, apple, crabapple, hawthorn, quince

Pathogens: Gymnosporangium spp.

Signs/Symptoms: Brown blobs with orange gelatinous masses (juniper); yellow/orange leaf spots (other hosts)

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1009

Gymnosporangium Rusts

Black Knot

Hosts: Prunus spp. (plum and cherry)

Pathogens: Apiosporina morbosa

Signs/Symptoms: Black growths on branches

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1056

Black Knot

Elderberry Rust

Hosts: Elderberry

Pathogens: Puccinia sambuci

Signs/Symptoms: Light yellow, powdery growths on branches

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1280

Elderberry Rust symptoms

Golden Canker

Hosts: Pagoda dogwood

Pathogens: Cryptodiaporthe corni

Signs/Symptoms: Gold-colored branches with orange spots

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1125

Golden Canker

Dog Vomit Slime Mold

Hosts: Any plant and on mulch

Cause: Fuligo septica

Signs/Symptoms: Scrambled egg-like masses on mulch or at the base of plants

For more information: UW Garden Facts XHT1091

Dog Vomit Slime Mold symtpoms

For more information on common plant diseases contact your county Extension agent.

You might also be interested in


What to consider when planning an agricultural drainage system
Avocado production: Water footprint and socio-economic implications
What you need to know about the avocado lace bug
Chilling injury of grapefruit and its control
A guide to soil testing on fruit and vegetable farms
Effects of Huanglongbing on Florida oranges
AirBattery: A new way to store renewable energy
Top 10 vegetables for cold climates

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands