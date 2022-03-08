United Exports appoints Sean Li as China business manager

Global blueberry specialist United Exports has named Sean Li (Li Xiangrong in Chinese) as their business manager for China, part of an ongoing expansion plan for it's OZblu brand and genetics.

According to a United Exports statement, Sean Li has 11 years’ experience in the industry, most recently as the blueberry product team manager at Dole China. Li developed and managed the strategic sourcing plan, for the year-round supply of blueberries, from the domestic and import markets and interfaced with the retail trade, as well as for suppliers and growers.

“I am really excited about the growth of the blueberry category in China and the flourishing consumer interest in the fruit’s health benefits. Blueberries also have a positive impact for humankind in terms of economic, social and environmental development,” Li said in the statement.

This newly created position in the global group is brought about by United Exports’ expansion using its OZblu genetics and its ability to supply blueberries to China year-round.

The company has been expanding its offer of OZblu genetics and its capabilities since an agreement to grow the blueberries in Peru to supply the Americas in early 2018, followed by another agreement to add production in the Northern Hemisphere in 2019.