Fruit Logistica 2022 going forward restriction free

This year’s installment of Fruit Logistica trade show taking place in Berlin in two weeks can live up to its mantra of “Meet onsite again”, as participants will no longer nee to present any Covid-19 related proof of testing, recovery or vaccination.

In a statement, organizers confirmed that new rules will take effect April 1 pertaining to Covid-19, and that Berlin is also experiencing less cases than in the rest of the country.

"It is the first time in more than two years that all exhibitors and trade visitors can come together the way they have been used to doing it, without having to provide proof of their testing, recovery or vaccination. Especially for our international participants the elimination of the complicated entry regulations is an enormous relief”, Fruit Logistica director Kai Mangelberger

Apart from lifting vaccination and testing requirements, masks are not mandatory, although the organizers do recommend that visitors wear them voluntarily.

Fruit Logistica 2021 had been pushed back, first from its May 2021 date and then again in November 2021 organizers decided to push it out again until April 2022, past the proposed February 2021 dates, following an uptick in Covid-19 infection rates. Organizers pushed for an in person event, and were able to ease restrictions in February.

More than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, services and technical solutions at Fruit Logistica 2020, the event’s latest installment. Around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries