Fresh Farms names David Watson SVP of Sales and Marketing

Table grape and produce grower and marketer Fresh Farms has appointed David Watson as its new Senior Vice President of Sales & marketing.

In a company statement, the year-round grower and shipper of table grapes and vegetables said that Watson will head its Arizona and California sales teams, leveraging his past experience to complement and improve sales strategies and current processes.

“The opportunity to join Fresh Farms and to work alongside the Molina family is exciting and comes at a time when Fresh Farms can accelerate growth in innovation and year-round capabilities across multiple product lines. The grape industry is very dynamic and Fresh Farms is well positioned to help customers deliver on what their consumers are demanding,” Davis Watson said in the statement.

Watson brings more than 38 years of sales, sales management and marketing experience within the produce industry. His experience in the vegetable and deciduous categories at Chiquita Fresh and at Del Monte will allow Fresh Farms to play a larger role in the table grape and vegetable supply to the markets.

In his new position, the main focus will be to align sales and marketing efforts in order to achieve company goals, which are the continued growth of our business by producing superior product, in volume, backed by exceptional customer service.

“David’s vast experience, customer-centric market knowledge and management experience is uniquely suited for our company today. We are truly excited to see the potential of his addition and to the leadership he will bring to our team”, said Juan Pablo Molina, Fresh Farms’ CEO.