Dole launching exotic specialist division “Dole Exotics” at Fruit Logistica 2022

Dole plc has confirmed that it will officially launch a new specialist for exotic fruits called “Dole Exotics” and a “BE Exotic” consumer brand during Fruit Logistica 2022.

According to a company statement, Dole has long recognized unfulfilled potential of the exotic category, especially for avocados and mangoes. By creating a special unit dedicated to the growing, procurement, ripening and marketing of exotics, it aims to bring the category’s operations to a level similar to its bananas and pineapples businesses.

Dole said that through group production with third party sourcing, Dole Exotics “will offer the security associated with its vertically integrated supply chain, a streamlined route to market and the in-house capacity to assure best agronomic and sustainable practices from farm to fork”.

Speaking of the rationale behind the formation of Dole Exotics, Tobias Deil, Category Director for Avocado and Mango for Dole EMEA said:

“Our ambition is nothing less than to raise the bar in the exotics category. We believe we are uniquely positioned to do so given the quality of our existing production and our commitment to invest”, and harness its global experience in exotic fruits.

In Europe, the company will center its operations around a ripening and sorting hub in the Netherlands, that will extend across Europe.

“Bringing together our group resources will enable us to consistently deliver exceptional produce, ripened to perfection, presented in best-in class packaging and creatively promoted to engage, empower and inspire consumers,” Deil added.

To that end, Dole Exotics will also introduce its new Avocado and Mango concept, “BE Exotic” at the Berlin based Fruit Logstica 2022 trade event.

“Our BE Exotic range will speak to the consumer in a contemporary, innovative way. Our packaging will deliver striking on-shelf impact while, in promoting the brand, we will be encouraging consumers to embrace their inner adventurous selves by trying something new. BE Exotic is a brand very much of its time-one inextricably linked to identity, but one also endorsed by DOLE, a trusted and recognized name. It is a compelling combination which we believe will resonate with consumers in markets right across Europe.” Deil concluded.