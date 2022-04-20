Zambia kicks off avocado exports after EU phyto approval

Zambia kicks off avocado exports after EU phyto approval

April 20 , 2022
Zambia kicks off avocado exports after EU phyto approval

Zambia has started the mass export of avocados to Europe with the first consignment of over 37 tons, a senior government official said Friday.

The commencement of export came after the southern African country met the phytosanitary requirements to export the fruit into Europe, said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Green Mbozi.

The move marks the start of huge market opportunities for Zambia’s avocado growers, Mbozi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

The agricultural ministry is in the process of finalizing discussions with South African authorities to start exporting avocados to that country, said Kenneth Msiska, director of the Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary Service.

The Zambia Development Agency has encouraged the nation to consider venturing into avocado farming as it poses great market opportunities both locally and internationally.

You might also be interested in


Calavo Growers reorganizes business into two segments, eliminates COO position
Mexican avocado volume to be impacted through Q2 but pick up later in year
Meet the “Ultra” avocado buyer driving the market
Principles of avocado canopy management
Russia disruptions cut Peru avocado growth prospects
Mexican avocados: Migratory impact, prices rise, US statement on talks
Agronometrics in Charts: Jalisco gears up for avocado exports amidst skyrocketing prices
Calavo: Avocado market choppiness should be resolved in next few weeks

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands