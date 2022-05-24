Peruvian Table Grape Producers Association joins SHAFFE

The Southern Hemisphere Association for Fresh Fruit Exporters (SHAFFE) announced further expansion with the incorporation of the Peruvian Table Grape Producers Association (Provid Peru).

In a meeting held on May 18, 2022, Charif Christian Carvajal, current SHAFFE President and representative of ASOEX stated how “Provid, a trade association that is part of AGAP, confirmed its interest to join SHAFFE, which we welcomed positively and with great pleasure.”

This follows ongoing growth for the association, as it continues to consolidate its position as the representative of fresh fruit exports from the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are very happy to be adding more and more representative bodies as well as countries to our association. We recently added Zimbabwe and now we are welcoming Provid. […] This shows that the work we have done to date is important and reflects the needs of the Southern Hemisphere," said Nelli Hajdu, Secretary General of SHAFFE.

Like in other countries, the Peruvian fruit sector is trying to tackle the supply chain issues, which currently impede the economic viability of fresh produce exports, by looking for a proactive solution.

“During the SHAFFE presidency term 2021-23 we have been growing the number of partners involved in our organisation, as addressing issues jointly with a common approach will facilitate solution finding which is to the benefit of the entire industry’, he added.

The addition of Provid Peru to SHAFFE’s membership will also strengthen the table grape representation within the organisation and complete global trade perspectives on this leading commodity.

Table grapes currently represent 17% of all Southern Hemisphere fresh fruit exports with a market value of 3 billion USD.