Driscoll’s launches Tropical Bliss strawberries alongside new sensory wheel

In a statement, Driscoll’s announced the release of another premium strawberry and unveiled its new sensory wheels, which map the full sensory spectrum of the berry eating experience.

"The Driscoll's Berry Patch Sensory Wheels took a team of sensory scientists over two years to create and we are excited to see consumers interact with them as they sample our newest flavor innovation in strawberries", said Henry Yeung, Driscoll's R&D Sensory Lead.

The new strawberry, named Tropical Bliss, joins Sweetest Batch and Rosé Berries in the company's premium, high-flavor strawberry collection Only the Finest Berries.

Driscoll's described how "Tropical Bliss combines the classic flavor of sweet berries and light flavor notes of tropical punch, pineapple, and passionfruit. They are perfectly ripe and intensely sweet at first, balanced by a refreshing finish."

Philip Stewart, Driscoll's Global Strawberry Breeding Director said that "creating Only The Finest Berries is core to our innovation strategy, and we look forward to continuing to provide our consumers with quality, high-flavor berries."

With this new launch, the global market leader of fresh berries is the first company of its kind to offer three different high-flavor strawberries mapped to a proprietary sensory wheel.

"As the leader in flavor, Driscoll's is proud to be the first in the industry to define the sensory experience for consumers everywhere, from sophisticated connoisseurs to kids", added Yeung.

Driscoll's Berry Patch Sensory Wheels help consumers describe all the possible sensations they can expect when eating any Driscoll’s berry, measuring taste, texture, aroma and mouthfeel, amongst others.

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries each have a dedicated wheel which is designed to capture its full sensory spectrum.