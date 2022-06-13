U.S. and European apple and pear stocks up on May 2021 figures

Both apple and pear stocks in the U.S. and Europe have increased compared to May 2021.

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) released its apple and pear stock figures from 1 May, 2022. It revealed increases of +8.5 percent and 17.7 percent in apple stocks, and 50.5 percent and 2.4 percent in pear stocks, in the U.S. and Europe, respectively.

In the U.S., apple stocks in May stood at 785,260 tons, up +8.5 percent compared to May last year. Stocks decreased in several major varieties, such as Fuji (-27.3 percent) and Red Delicious (-9.3percent).

However, this fall was compensated by vast increases in Cosmic Crisp (+473.8 percent) in particular, as well as Granny Smith (+60.8 percent) and Pink Lady (+22.8 percent).

In addition, pear stocks in the U.S. stood at 45,758 tons, which is 50.5 percent above last year, with Anjou pears rising significantly, by 51.3 percent.

Meanwhile, European apple stocks stood at 1,542,655 tons as of 1 May 2022, which is 17.7 percent higher than the 2021 figure.

This trend can be explained by the considerable increases in Red Jonaprince (65.6 percent), Gala (+56.1 percent), Jonagold (+40.8 percent), and Golden Delicious (+27.7 percent).

Despite this, other varieties reported a decrease, most notably Gloster (-71.3 percent) and Granny Smith (-19.8 percent).

On the other hand, unlike last month, European pear stocks have improved slightly, going up by 2.4 percent compared to May last year and standing at 155,401 tons. While the Italian varieties were down to zero, Portugal’s Rocha pears increased substantially (+30,678 tons).