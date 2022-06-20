Chile's prune harvest culminates in good volumes and high quality produce

This year, Chile's prune harvest produced a total of 90,000 metric tons of prunes, complying with market estimates made a couple of months ago. 71,000 metric tons were destined for dehydration and the remaining 19,000 MT were used as fresh fruit.

According to a statement, Pedro Acuña, Executive Director of Chileprunes indicated that figures were higher than those recorded in the previous period and added that last season, there were lower world stocks due to production losses in Chile, France and Argentina. These losses due to damage caused by nature influenced a rise in international prices.

In Chile, an area of 12,451 hectares is used to grow European prunes. It is immediately south of the country’s capital, Santiago, in the VI Region.

In 2021, labor for pruning was scarce and expensive, which generated less load regulation. With regards to flowering and fruit-setting, the former was somewhat abundant and late, while the second, which takes place in September and October in Chile, resulted in high to very high loads in most productive areas.

When looking at national production this year, the Executive Director highlighted that Chile experienced the best climatic and technical conditions for harvest and drying.

"Harvest, which takes place in February in Chile, had slightly higher volumes than estimated and somewhat smaller sizes than expected. Despite the high loads, the fruit gained sugar and the quality was excellent," adds Pedro Acuña.

Considering all of the above, Chile, as the world's leading exporter of prunes, finds itself in a very good position for supplying international markets.