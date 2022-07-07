Fall Creek names Michel Kaczmarek as Commercial Manager for EMEnA

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc. has appointed Michel Kaczmarek as Commercial Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa (EMEnA).

Kaczmarek, who is based in Spain, will be responsible for establishing and developing strong relationships with the company’s blueberry nursery and genetics customers in the region, overseeing the implementation and administration of new genetics licensing programs, and managing the customer service, sales, and grower support team.

“Michel’s commercial background and knowledge of the blueberry industry heavily influenced our decision to appoint him as commercial manager,” said Burgert Van Dyk, Fall Creek’s Regional Director for EMEA, to whom Kaczmarek will report.

“He is experienced in leading teams and will be a great addition to Fall Creek’s EMEnA commercial team. Michel also has a good understanding of the Fall Creek culture, and his values align with ours,” added Van Dyk.

Moreover, Fall Creek's new Commercial Manager for EMEnA has more than two decades of management experience in fruit and vegetable production in EMEnA, previously working as the Sourcing and Supply Manager for Ardo France, and Key Account Manager for Green Giant/General Mills France.

Most recently, he was Director of Operations for Driscoll’s of Europe, responsible for production of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries and a network of growers in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Northern and Eastern Europe, and managed a grower support and technical team of 50 people.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the EMEnA team at Fall Creek and lead its commercial activities,” commented Kaczmarek, explaining that “Fall Creek offers a unique opportunity to work for a family business, driven by a strong and relevant vision, mission and values.”

“Together with the team, I am committed to ensuring we provide top level services to our partners and growers, facilitating the deployment of superior genetics for a better customer and consumer experience,” he assured.

Kaczmarek also earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in agricultural engineering from PURPAN Engineering School in Toulouse, France.