Mexico increased mango exports to the U.S. by 10%

Mexico increased mango exports to the U.S. by 10%

January 08 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Mexico increased mango exports to the U.S. by 10%

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that in 2023 the country allocated a larger area to mango production, which allowed it to surpass the 2,163,000 tons harvested in 2022.

Eduardo Castillejos, president of the Association of Export Mango Packers A.C., (EMEX) tells FreshFruitPortal.com that in 2023, mango exports to the United States reached 103,972,448 boxes, which represents a 10% increase from the 93,885,019 boxes shipped in 2022. 

Castillejos adds that markets like Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America have been growing their consumption of Mexican mango. 

Challenges

For Castillejos, the growth of the industry has not been free of challenges, among which he indicated "the lack of labor, added to the variation of the exchange rate, as well as freight and logistic challenges."

He added that, in the fields, farmers have had to face an increase in input prices, adapt to climate change, and low return prices at certain times of the year.

2024

Starting the year, Castillejos points out that they are working to solve the issues with lack of labor, "It is necessary to technify the field and packaging, make links with companies that can support in this regard and so we can advance in quality standards".

Another of the axes to be developed this year is linked to the opening of new destination markets for Mexican mangos. Castillejos says "We seek to work on opening the South Korean and Chinese markets. As well as strengthening the relationships we already have with the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America."

Castillejos concluded by indicating that they seek to implement the Emex Quality seal, "we also want to strengthen the markets in which we participate in fairs, with the presence of producers and exporters."

You might also be interested in


Peruvian mango exports to the U.S. drop 35%
Peruvian mango exports to drop by three-quarters in 2023-24
Mexican mango region declared fruit fly free
Mango and dragon fruit available year-round
Late bloom to boost Australian mango volumes
Agronometrics in Charts: Unprecedented decline in volume projected for Peru's 2023-24 mango season
Continental Fresh seeks protection for high-value mangos from Mexico
Agronometrics Shorts: Mango prices in the U.S. market reach unprecedented levels

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands