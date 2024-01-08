Mexico increased mango exports to the U.S. by 10%

Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that in 2023 the country allocated a larger area to mango production, which allowed it to surpass the 2,163,000 tons harvested in 2022.

Eduardo Castillejos, president of the Association of Export Mango Packers A.C., (EMEX) tells FreshFruitPortal.com that in 2023, mango exports to the United States reached 103,972,448 boxes, which represents a 10% increase from the 93,885,019 boxes shipped in 2022.

Castillejos adds that markets like Canada, Europe, Japan, and South America have been growing their consumption of Mexican mango.

Challenges

For Castillejos, the growth of the industry has not been free of challenges, among which he indicated "the lack of labor, added to the variation of the exchange rate, as well as freight and logistic challenges."

He added that, in the fields, farmers have had to face an increase in input prices, adapt to climate change, and low return prices at certain times of the year.

2024

Starting the year, Castillejos points out that they are working to solve the issues with lack of labor, "It is necessary to technify the field and packaging, make links with companies that can support in this regard and so we can advance in quality standards".

Another of the axes to be developed this year is linked to the opening of new destination markets for Mexican mangos. Castillejos says "We seek to work on opening the South Korean and Chinese markets. As well as strengthening the relationships we already have with the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America."

Castillejos concluded by indicating that they seek to implement the Emex Quality seal, "we also want to strengthen the markets in which we participate in fairs, with the presence of producers and exporters."