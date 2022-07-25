Sun World adds two grape grower-marketers in Australia

Fruit genetics and licensing company Sun World International is adding GrapeCo Australia (GrapeCo) and RJN Cua Vineyards (RJN) as licensed grower-marketers in Australia.

This expansion reflects the current market demand for Sun World’s proprietary grape varieties as well as its globally recognized varietal brands, it said.

Australia’s strong domestic market and its proximity to Asia makes it a strategically important production region within Sun World’s global supply program, the company added.

“This exciting expansion in Australia enables us to increase the supply of our leading grape varieties,” said Garth Swinburn, Sun World’s vice president licensing.

“Quality companies such as GrapeCo and RJN further complement our existing licensees both in Australia and further abroad servicing the Asian region,” he added.

Sun World’s existing table grape marketers in Australia include Costa, Fruit Master, Fruitico and Fresh Produce Group of Australia.

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World.