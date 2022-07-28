Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet to market avocados from Jalisco

Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet, the leading supplier of the citrus category, grapes, apples, pears, avocados, vegetable, has announced that it will now market avocados from Jalisco, Mexico.

The statement comes following the news of the USDA-APHIS authorization which allowed the Mexican state to begin to export to the U.S..

“Jalisco is an exciting emerging market for us, and we have found the right partnership to tap into this rich agriculture area,” stated Mayda Sotomayor, President, and CEO of Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet.

“This state has already been involved with worldwide trade of avocados for many years, and we look forward to being the first to bring these products to the American consumer,” she continued.

“In a matter of weeks, we will be starting our exclusive marketing agreement which will expand our avocado line, and we are extremely pleased to be working with one of the outstanding family-owned farms in Jalisco, Las Tarcascas,” said Carlos Sotomayor, Commodity Manager for Avocados.

“We will be servicing our key retail partners with the products imported through McAllen, Texas,” Carlos continued, “where we will also have the option of private labeling, custom packs and ripening.”

The Chacon family has been growing fresh fruits and vegetables for over 20 years, and Don Miguel and his son, Genaro have deeply rooted ties to the area harvesting over 800 hectares.

“Our second-generation family farm produces some of the best quality avocados in the country, and we have found the company that matches our family spirit, which is at the core of our company culture, to bring our fresh products to the US market,” explained Genaro Chacon, General Manager of Las Tarascas.

“We have a new venture with a local, GFSI compliant packing facility, which will be a cornerstone of our program,” he reported.

Be on the lookout for another announcement on our new packaging options, as we move forward with our Greenyard initiative to be 100% recyclable by 2025.

“We all need to have a focus on our planet, and all new partnerships will be engaging in packaging that meets our goals for sustainability,” says Helena Fernandez Irastorza, Marketing Coordinator for Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet.