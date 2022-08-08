U.S. pear stocks up 75% on July last year

While both apple and pear stocks are on the rise in Europe, U.S. pear stocks have experienced another significant increase, compared to last year.

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) has released its apple and pear stock figures from 1 July, 2022, revealing increases of 75.2 percent in U.S. pear stocks, 27 percent in European pear stocks and 16.5 percent in European apple stocks, compared to July 2021.

Firstly, U.S. pear stocks stood at 10,403 tons and in particular, Anjou pears reached 9,223 tons and Red Anjou pears also increased by 957 tons.

On the other hand, European pear stocks stood at 27,535 tons thanks to Rocha (+4,060 tons) and Conference pears (+1,970 tons).

Moreover, European apple stocks stood at 535,521 tons on 1st July 2022. This trend can be explained by the increases concerning Jonagold (+108 percent), Gala (+29 percent), Red Jonaprince (+25 percent), and Golden Delicious (+13 percent).

However, several varieties also reported a decrease compared to 2021, most notably Gloster, which halved its stocks compared to 2021 and Granny Smith (-33.8 percent).

The figures follow an upward trend for apple and pear stocks in recent months.

U.S. apple stocks were not released.