ASOEX announces creation of table grape committee

ASOEX, together with Chile’s main export companies, have announced the creation of a table grape committee which aims to prepare a country-wide strategy to improve the situation for the sector.

“The Chilean table grape industry has been facing different challenges for some time now,” ASOEX said in a statement.

“Last season was difficult for the sector, so we thought it was necessary to create a committee that, on one hand, has a board of directors and monthly meetings, but at the same time addresses issues related to the contingency, but also technical matters in greater depth.

“The key aspect of this Committee is to create a strategy for the Chilean table grape sector to address both the challenges and the opportunities it faces.”

It added that on July 30, ASOEX’s Board of Directors confirmed the creation of this new Committee. So far, 31 companies have already confirmed their participation, representing 66 percent of last season’s total table grape exports.