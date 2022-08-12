Calavo Growers opens Jalisco packing facility for U.S. exports

Calavo Growers has announced the official certification and opening of Jalisco packing facility for the American market.

“Today, we are proud to announce that we have expanded our partnership with our Mexican growers from Michoacan to Jalisco,” said Dionisio Ortiz, Vice President Calavo de Mexico.

With the demand for avocados growing year-over-year not only in the U.S., but also internationally, “this will elevate our sourcing capabilities to an even higher level to provide U.S. tables with the best quality avocados on the market while also providing opportunities to supply the international community”, added Ortiz.

Danny Dumas, Calavo’s recently appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Grown Division, commented: “Calavo’s state-of-the art facility in Ciudad Guzman is certified for exports to the United States, […] with access to the largest GLOBALG.A.P. Certified acreage in Jalisco”.

“We are well positioned to offer availability of avocados throughout the year with particular emphasis on holiday programs both in the U.S. and internationally,” he added.

Furthermore, Calavo’s operation in the state of Jalisco, Avocados de Jalisco, will be led by Eloy Reyna, Vice President, who welcomed members of the Calavo team and other partners to Calavo’s packing facility.

“At Calavo, we pride ourselves on our deep grower relationships, our care for our family of employees and our stewardship of our communities and the environment”, he commented, adding: “This has been our philosophy in Mexico for the past 25 years, and we have modeled our operation in Guzman the exact same way.”

Calavo has been supplying customers with avocados for nearly 100 years and what started as a collaboration of California growers in 1924, has developed into an industry leading program supplying American families with avocados from Mexico. For the past 25 years, growers in the state of Michoacan have been an important part of Calavo’s “Family of Fresh.”