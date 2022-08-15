Blueberry Country looks to hire Assistant Orchard Manager

By Blueberry Country

Blueberry Country, a leading New Zealand blueberry grower, is looking to hire an Assistant Orchard Manager to oversee the blueberry harvest in the company’s Otautau (Southland) orchard by providing training of picking staff, identifying suitable blueberry varieties for both local and export markets, whilst ensuring fruit is harvested in a timely manner.

With orchards already established in Ohaupo & Ngatea in the North Island of New Zealand, Otautau in the South Island and another under development in Waipu (North Island), and being New Zealand’s largest holder of blueberry land with 750 acres (300+ hectares) currently in production, the company’s mission is to become the country’s leader in blueberries.

Some of the role’s main tasks will include building relationships with staff by engaging in weekly management meetings, supervising contract groups and ensuring adequate training of staff. In the orchards, the Assistant Orchard Manager will carry out skilled orchard tasks and oversee operations by guiding pickers, supervisors and fresh machine harvesters.

The candidate will also be expected to plan and organize the planting and replanting of the orchard with new varieties, to ensure the continuous improvement and management of plant health and growth. In addition, the candidate will oversee pest control programs, maintain orchard machinery, while keeping relevant maintenance and production records up to date.

Blueberry Country, whose culture celebrates diversity & inclusion, promotes professional development while supporting team members with work-life balance. The base salary and superannuation are competitive and workers receive subsidized medical insurance, as well as rewards on special occasions.

The role would be suited to a person with a relevant qualification and/or several years of orchard experience. A qualification in a related field of management is desired but not required. Furthermore, someone who has excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as an ability to train, lead and inspire staff, would be an ideal candidate.

To see the full job description, please click here.

For more information, please email hr@blueberry.co.nz.