Kapi Kapi expands U.S. logistics team

Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, has built upon its U.S. logistics team with the hiring of Latishia Bryant and Sharonda Masters.

With nearly fourteen years of experience in fresh produce transportation logistics, Latishia Bryant joined Kapi Kapi as Logistics Manager with a focus on program execution and relationship building for the company.

Bryant brings a wealth of knowledge in supply chain management and leadership by fostering teamwork and cultivating a focused approach to problem solving.

“We are currently exploring a variety of different opportunities to connect with more logistics partners and are looking to build more relationships with various ports,” said Bryant. “I’m honored to be a part of this company and look forward to continuing to grow our team and establish a presence for Kapi Kapi within the U.S.”

Most recently, Sharonda Masters joined Kapi Kapi as the Logistics Coordinator working directly with Bryant. Masters brings approximately eight years of experience as a transportation coordinator focused on fresh produce.

She will be helping Bryant with day-to-day responsibilities that ensure Kapi Kapi delivers quality products on time to their customers.

Earlier this month, Kapi Kapi announced its plans to expand throughout the U.S. The addition of these two women to the domestic team further supports the company’s goals to work with various ports around the country that will enable them to serve more customers.