Greenyard’s co-CEOs to stay on

Greenyard has confirmed that its co-CEOs, Hein Deprez and Marc Zwaaneveld have both committed to stay at Greenyard until 30 April 2026.

Koen Hoffman, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented: “We are pleased that both Mr Deprez and Mr Zwaaneveld have committed to Greenyard until 2026, by when they both will reach the age of 65.

“Our collaboration over the past 3.5 years has been very intense and fulfilling at the same time. Their experience and track record as senior executives are of great added value to Greenyard, its senior management and the Board of Directors, and will continue to be so in the coming years.”

On one hand, founder and co-CEO Mr Deprez will stay on as co-CEO, until 30 April 2024 and after this date, he will continue to focus on the Group’s strategy as executive Board member.

On the other hand, Mr Zwaaneveld will also continue in his current function as full-time co-CEO, together with Mr Deprez, until 30 April 2024, but afterwards, he will continue to provide his expertise to the Group as a non-executive advisor. At that time, he will also step down from any role within the executive management of the company.

This extension provides the company with management continuity as it started last year with the roll-out of its long-term strategy, further building on a robust financial basis which was created over the past years. At the same time, this approach enables Greenyard to set up a thorough process to identify and find the right successor(s) for both co-CEOs.

Mr Zwaaneveld was appointed co-CEO, alongside Mr Deprez, in 2019. Under the joint leadership of both co-CEOs, Greenyard has displayed strong performances, demonstrating continued profitable growth over the past years.

The company has proven to be a resilient and trustworthy partner for all business partners in the food value chain. This has been marked by last year, when Greenyard delivered on its promises in the toughest circumstances in decades, while at the same time launching a future proof long-term Strategy 2030.

In the coming years and based on the company’s ambition to reinforce its position as a plant-based powerhouse, Greenyard is confident to continue successfully on this track. The company has the ambition to achieve €5 billion ($5 billion) sales and an Adjusted EBITDA between €200-210 million ($199 -209 million) by 24/25.